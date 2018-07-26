PORTLAND, Ore. – A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been indicted on charges of sex abuse.

On Wednesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Dwight Richey on three counts of second-degree sex abuse, five counts of third-degree sex abuse, and one count of harassment.

Richey was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Multnomah County while off duty in May of 2017, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KGW last year. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Richey was placed on paid administrative leave when the agency became aware of the investigation.

Although the alleged assault occurred in Multnomah County, the two agencies agreed the Washington County Sheriff’s Office should lead the investigation.

In December, investigators said more women came forward to report sexual misconduct by Richey.

Now that Richey has been charged, he will be placed on unpaid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

© 2018 KGW