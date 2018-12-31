MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A Multnomah County man admitted to sexually abusing two girls under the age of 12 for a number of years, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Jonathan Rogers, 33, has been charged with one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Portland Police Officers were giving a harassment presentation at a K-8 school when they were approached by a girl who said she had been sexually abused by someone she knew which began an investigation into Rogers.

During the investigation, a second victim was found.

The girls, both under the age of 12 at the time of the abuse, said they had been abused from 2012-2016 and 2010-2018.

Rogers will appear in court again on Feb. 11.