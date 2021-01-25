6 hospitalized after driver hits pedestrians, cars across blocks of SE Portland; suspect in custody

One person suffered injuries life-threatening injuries and the other five people are expected to survive, according to an official from Portland Fire & Rescue.

PORTLAND, Ore — A driver was taken into custody after hitting multiple people and vehicles across several blocks of Southeast Portland Monday afternoon. Six people were hospitalized following the numerous crashes.

Of the six people sent to the hospital, one suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue. The other five people are expected to survive. More people were injured, Chatman said, but didn’t need to go to the hospital. No other information about the victims was released.

Portland police first responded to a hit-and-run near Laurelhurst Park at around 1 p.m. During that time, police said they received additional calls about the same suspect hitting other pedestrians and vehicles. Officer Derek Carmon said the last of the known crashes occurred on Southeast Stark Street, between 17th and 18th avenues. The suspect was driving erratically on the road and sidewalks, Carmon said. He said there are multiple crime scenes police are investigating.

The suspect, who Carmon said was driving a silver Honda Element, ran away following the last crash. He said a couple people saw the suspect running, corralled him and held him in place until officers arrived. The name of the suspect will be released after police confirm his identity.