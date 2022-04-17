One dead, several injured in Southeast Portland shooting, police say

Authorities got a report of multiple people shot in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street on Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting left one person dead and several others injured in Southeast Portland near the city's border with Gresham on Sunday night.

Authorities got a call about a shooting in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street around 8:40 p.m. .

At the scene, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) confirmed to KGW that one person was killed and several others were taken to a hospital following what may have been a drive-by shooting.

PPB is handling the investigation.