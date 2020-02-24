HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting at a flea market in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

One person was shot in the leg and six others were injured when the bullet ricocheted off the ground.

None of the injuries are critical, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

This happened at about 7 p.m. at Mercado Sabadomingo at 8712 Airline Dr.

Sheriff Gonzalez said there were several people inside of the flea market -- including children -- during the shooting because there was a dance going on.

A witness reported seeing someone with a gun at and at that same moment a gunshot was heard, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

A man has been taken into custody.

The suspect told deputies the gun was in his pocket when it went off. But Sheriff Gonzalez said the evidence doesn't match his story.

Signs outside the flea market say no guns are allowed in the building.

This is an ongoing investigation.

