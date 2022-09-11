Fire investigators arrest 3 in connection with Mount Tabor arsons

Portland Fire & Rescue said that each suspect was charged with multiple counts of first and second-degree arson.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue arrested three people Saturday night in connection with a series of suspected arsons around Mount Tabor over the preceding weeks, the agency announced Sunday.

Just over a week ago, fire officials said that they'd learned of more than 15 fires set in Southeast Portland's Mount Tabor Park or surrounding areas, most of them discovered along trails and apparently set at night.

The weekend's fire weather, which caused a number of fires throughout Oregon to either start or grow rapidly, underlined the threat posed by even small fire starts near populated areas.

"It can easily start a wildland fire," Lt. Dan Simmons with PF&R told KGW earlier this month. "It starts small, it builds, if nobody notices it, it gets bigger and bigger."

On Thursday, PF&R indicated on social media that it was closing in on the culprits for this spate of fires.

Confirmation came Sunday morning. According to the agency, fire investigators arrested three people on Saturday night in connection with the fires. These three individuals are believed to be responsible for "several dozen" deliberately set fires in the area.

"I would like to acknowledge the coordinated efforts of community members who led to the successful arrests of 3 suspects in connection with the Mt. Tabor arson fires," Fire Chief Sara Boone said in a statement. "Their proactive efforts, tips, and leads played a significant role in keeping each other safe while protecting a valuable and natural forested park setting."

Boone also credited the Portland Fire Investigations Unit, Portland Parks and Recreation, Portland Police, the Bureau of Emergency Communications, and the Multnomah County DA’s Office.

"A tremendous amount of time and resources were dedicated to this endeavor with a shared commitment and urgency to identify and arrest these suspects," she continued.

The suspects have not yet been publicly identified, but officials said that each person has been charged with five counts of first-degree arson and four counts of second-degree arson.