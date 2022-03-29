Records show the suspects searched, "Is it illegal to go into the Capitol," "US Capitol facial recognition," and "Law definition of 'breach,'" after the riot.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Two men from Mount Vernon were arrested last week for their alleged actions during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI received a tip on Feb. 28, 2021, that a photo shared on Facebook Messenger showed the suspects smoking marijuana inside the Capitol Building on the day of the riot, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The witness was shown the picture by a mutual friend of the suspects, but they could not download or save the photograph to share with investigators.

Based on the tip, investigators examined CCTV surveillance footage taken inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot and identified individuals matching both suspects' physical appearances entering the Rotunda and the Senate Wing doors.

The witness was able to positively identify both suspects based on the surveillance footage, according to court documents.

Another witness reported a customer came into their business soon after the riot occurred and saw news coverage of the riot playing on TV. The customer told the business owner one of the suspects, who is a relative of theirs, was "involved in that" and "went inside" the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Records provided by Facebook identified accounts belonging to both suspects. A review of the records showed Messenger conversations where one of the suspects told others he and the other suspect had gone into the U.S. Capitol. The suspect had two videos that were filmed inside the U.S. Capitol available in his Facebook records, including one showing a crowded hallway at the U.S. Capitol and another video showing the suspect smoking what appeared to be a marijuana joint inside the building, according to court documents.

The other suspect's Facebook account contained records of a conversation where he admitted to being anxious about getting arrested for going to the riot, according to court documents. The suspect said he had deleted anything political from his account and was going to create another profile.

Records provided by Google Inc. showed both suspects searched multiple phrases on the evening of the riot, including: "Is it illegal to go into the Capitol," "US Capitol facial recognition," "Unlawful entry charge," "Law definition of 'breach,'" "DC police release photos of people who broke into Capitol," and several others, according to the statement of facts.

Google records also showed one suspect searched for information about whether or not marijuana was legal in Washington D.C.

Records from Verizon identified cell phone numbers registered to both suspects. The records indicated one suspect's cell phone pinged off a cell tower consistent with the suspect being present inside the U.S. Capitol building.

One suspect was arrested in Seattle and the other suspect was arrested in Mount Vernon on Friday, March 25.