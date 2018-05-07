Around 10 p.m. on July 4 a woman and her two toddlers were at a gas station when a man tried to steal her car with her kids inside.

This happened at the Shell station on the 200 block of West Camp Wisdom road. Police say the carjacker was unknown to the woman and started to drive away.

Officers say the mom quickly jumped into the car and asked to suspect to stop. When he refused she pulled a gun from her glove compartment and shot the suspect in the head.

Police say the car crashed into a telephone pole and the suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details are available at this time, no word on charges or the condition of the suspect.

