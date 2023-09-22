Mother's death in hit-and-run leaves children grieving, searching for justice

45-year-old Maria Negrete, a single mother of five children, was killed in a hit-and-run collision Monday night.

TIGARD, Oregon — A family is mourning the death of 45-year-old Maria Negrete, a single mother of five who was killed in a hit and run Monday night in Tigard.

Negrete’s son said just before 9 p.m., she and her boyfriend were driving down Southwest Hall Boulevard near Pfaffle St when Negrete’s phone fell out the window.

Tigard Police said Negrete’s boyfriend exited the car to retrieve the phone when he heard a loud thud. That’s when he realized that Negrete had also gotten out of the car and had been hit by another car driving by. The driver never stopped.

"He could've just stopped,” Negrete’s sister Lucina Cardoza said. “If it was an accident. Just making it worse for himself. We just want justice for Maria."

Police don’t know the make or model of the car that hit Negrete, nor any details about the driver.

While the investigation continues, Oregon Rep. Andrea Salinas released a statement saying she will fight for federal funding to reduce fatalities along the dangerous roadway.

In March 2022, another woman was hit and killed just down the street from where Negrete died. Neighbors said the speed limit along Hall Boulevard was recently changed from 40 MPH to 30.

While Negrete’s family mourns, they are also now tasked with finding a new home for Negrete’s two youngest children, a 15-year-old and 10-year-old.

“Knowing that these kids have lost their mother, no kids should have to go through this,” Cardoza said.

Negrete’s car is parked near where she was killed. In the back there are still groceries, including milk, for her children.

“My mom did everything for me man,” Negrete’s son Angel Garcia said. “I owe her everything and more.”

The family is planning to hold a vigil Friday night at 7 p.m. on Hall Blvd. near Pfaffle St. They are also hoping to raise money to cover the expenses of Negrete’s funeral.