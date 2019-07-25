CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ore. — A mother and daughter were killed in a two-vehicle crash that involved a suspected drunken driver in Linn County on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m. near 25710 Brush Creek Rd., about one mile east of Crawfordsville.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, identified as 29-year-old Brian McIntire, of Sweet Home, was heading northbound on Bush Creek Road when he drove across the center line and collided with an oncoming 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer. There were four people in the Mitsubishi, including a mother and her two children.

The mom, 24-year-old Stormy Barge, was pronounced dead at the scene. One of her daughters, 5-year-old Emma Pulido, died while being taken to the hospital. The other child, 3-year-old Macy Pulido, and the driver of the Mitsubishi, 23-year-old Ty Kirkland, went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

McIntire was booked into the Linn County Jail on two counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Brian McIntire

Linn County Sheriff's Office