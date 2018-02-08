HILLSBORO, Ore. — Four-year-old Jordan looks like he's feeling OK. A few bumps and bruises aren't stopping him from laughing and playing. His mom was very worried about him the other morning.

“The only thing on my mind, as soon as we stopped,” said Candice Sharp. “I jumped out and went straight to him and didn't think to look at the other guy. By the time I looked up he was gone.”

Police said a driver in a stolen truck T-boned Candice Sharp and her son before running from the scene.

“They said these burns are from the airbags, the cuts on my arm are from glass and I likely hit my head on the driver side window,” said Sharp.

Sharp's SUV was totaled. She says the guy must have been going 60 mph.

Police say the driver in the stolen truck was heading northbound on Northeast 21st Avenue when he blew through a stop sign at Sunrise Lane. The truck crashed into Candice Sharp's SUV, and then continued to hit a retaining wall which stopped it from crashing into a nearby home.

Sharp says her wounds will heal, but she is shaken up about the crash just minutes from her home.

“The more I keep picturing it the more what-ifs. What if I was going a little slower or a little faster, or if I left a little later or sooner,” she said.

Police say the hit-and-run driver ran from the crash, jumped a fence, stole a flatbed truck, and took off. Police found that truck a few blocks away.

“It takes a special kind of person to do that. To say it nicely,” said Sharp.

The police department describes the suspect as Hispanic, in his early to mid-30s, about six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baggy white T-shirt, shorts, and socks pulled up to his knees. He was also wearing a floppy Gilligan-style blue fisherman's hat.

