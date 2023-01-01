Moscow Police increases police presence for University of Idaho graduation weekend following students' murders

Moscow police and Idaho State Police will be covering campus during the influx of people coming to town for Saturday's fall commencement.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is increasing police presence on campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the University of Idaho's fall commencement after four University of Idaho students were murdered in November.

Police said in a statement that with the expected arrival of a large number of people from out the town for fall graduations, the MPD and the Idaho State Police (ISP) will provide coverage on campus and in the Moscow area.

Moscow Police is asking people to stay vigilant, travel in groups, and communicate with family and friends as they travel.

"This time is a very important weekend for the university. It's our commencement weekend, and we're going to have a lot of officers around," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video interview. "We're going to have a lot of Idaho State Police around. You'll see us both at the commencement as well as just around town, providing safety."

On Friday, MPD said in a press release that investigators have been monitoring online activity related to the ongoing investigation into the murder of the four university students. Police said they are aware of a large number of rumors and misinformation being shared, as well as harassing and threatening behavior toward potentially involved parties.

Moscow Police said anyone engaging in threats or harassment, whether in person, online, or otherwise, could be subject to criminal charges.

Police are asking the public not to rely on rumors and remain committed to keeping the public informed. They are asking the public to rely on official channels for accurate information related to the case.

"We're working steadily on the investigation still. We're still receiving tips, we're still receiving items from down the lab. Things are continuing and we're still pushing forward," Fry said.

Fry said police have continued conducting more interviews in the investigation and talking to a lot of people.

Police are still interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate. Tips and leads have led detectives to look for additional information about a car in the King Street home area, where the murders took place, during the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Detectives believe the occupant(s) of the car may have critical information related to the case. They are asking the public if they know of or own a vehicle matching this description or know of anyone who may have been driving the vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, call the Tip Line.

Information can be submitted through the following tip lines:

Police said they will continue to release information that does not hinder the ongoing investigation into the murders. At this time, there is still no suspect.

