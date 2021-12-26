Washington County Sheriff's Office believes there are more victims in child sex case

Authorities are urging anyone who has been a victim of their suspect in a child sex case to come forward.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is looking for more victims of a Beaverton man who had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.



According to a news release from WCSO, its violent crime unit began investigating a case of child sex abuse in Sept. 2021 after a report of a man having had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Rodrigo Maya Juarez. Juarez lives in Beaverton.

Officials learned there were other victims.

On September 21, 2021. On September 27, a grand jury indicted him and he was charged with:

Sexual abuse in the first degree (seven counts)

Sexual abuse in the third degree (six counts)

Juarez is in jail on $250,000 bail and authorities say that additional charges are possible in the future. However, WSCO is asking other victims to report any abuse to them.