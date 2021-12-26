Washington County Sheriff's Office believes there are more victims in child sex case

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is looking for more victims of a Beaverton man who had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
According to a news release from WCSO, its violent crime unit began investigating a case of child sex abuse in Sept. 2021 after a report of a man having had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Rodrigo Maya Juarez. Juarez lives in Beaverton.
Officials learned there were other victims.
On September 21, 2021. On September 27, a grand jury indicted him and he was charged with:
- Sexual abuse in the first degree (seven counts)
- Sexual abuse in the third degree (six counts)
Juarez is in jail on $250,000 bail and authorities say that additional charges are possible in the future. However, WSCO is asking other victims to report any abuse to them.
Anyone with information about this case or any other potential victims, please contact Detective Charles Anderson at 503-846-2704.