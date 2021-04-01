x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Crime

More than 50 rounds fired in SE Portland shooting

Two apartment buildings and seven vehicles were hit by gunfire, police said.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 50 shots were fired in a Southeast Portland neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers found bullet holes in two apartments and seven vehicles.

The shooting happened on Southeast 136th Avenue, between Division Street and Powell Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m.

Portland police said a 19-year-old man who had been shot arrived at a hospital after the shooting. His injuries were not life-threatening.

There are no other reported injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-2378.

Related Articles