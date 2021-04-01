More than 50 rounds fired in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 50 shots were fired in a Southeast Portland neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers found bullet holes in two apartments and seven vehicles.
The shooting happened on Southeast 136th Avenue, between Division Street and Powell Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m.
Portland police said a 19-year-old man who had been shot arrived at a hospital after the shooting. His injuries were not life-threatening.
There are no other reported injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-2378.