More than 150 rounds fired outside Portland apartment building, police say

One woman was struck in her arm. She was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 150 gunshot rounds were reportedly fired outside of an apartment building in Portland early Saturday.

The Portland Police Department said officers determined that the shots were fired outside of an apartment building near NE 87th Avenue and NE Glisan Street in the Montavilla neighborhood.

One round hit a woman in her arm. She was given a tourniquet and was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were immediately reported, but the department said bullets struck at least eight occupied apartments and seven vehicles. It was not known whether the cars were occupied.

Officers have secured the crime scene, but have not made any arrests as of early Saturday. The shooting was first reported after 11 p.m. Friday night.