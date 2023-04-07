Missing 13-year-old from Albany could be in Portland, police say

Tryston Wade was reported missing Wednesday. He's believed to be in the company of 24-year-old Alyssa Thomas, who has an active arrest warrant out of Albany.

ALBANY, Ore. — Albany police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy from Albany. He is believed to be in the company of a 24-year-old woman, and police said the two may be in the Portland area.

Tryston Charles Wade was reported missing Wednesday by his mother, who said she went to pick him up from a friend's house but was told he had left, according to police. She also told police she thought her son was with the 24-year-old woman, Alyssa Kathleen Thomas.

Police received information Thursday that Wade and Thomas were in the Portland area and attempting to get transportation out of state, according to a Friday news release from the Albany Police Department.

Wade was last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black hoodie, police said. He is white, 5-foot-3-inches tall with medium lengthy brown hair and weighs 170 lbs.

Thomas is described as white, 5-foot-1-inch tall with shoulder-length brown hair (most recently dyed pink or light purple), blue eyes and weighs 111 lbs. Thomas has an active arrest warrant out of Albany for theft, police said.

Anyone who sees either Thomas or Wade is asked to report the information to their local law enforcement and the Albany Police Department, and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Albany police at 541-917-7680.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

