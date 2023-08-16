Human remains discovered in Corvallis landfill during investigation into woman missing, believed murdered

Police have already arrested and charged Jamon Fritsch in connection with the disappearance and death of Kara Taylor last month. Investigators say he confessed.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The discovery of human remains in a Corvallis-area landfill is likely connected to the disappearance and death of an Oregon City woman last month, according to an update from the Oregon City Police Department.

Kara Taylor, 49, was reported missing on July 27 by a man she'd been living with, identified as Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47. The case almost immediately aroused suspicion because Taylor left behind a 22-year-old daughter with special needs who she cared for in the same home.

Less than two weeks later, police arrested Fritsch and charged him with Taylor's murder.

According to investigators, Fritsch had made multiple trips to Home Depot to purchase zip ties, tarps and a saw blade. A search of the home that Fritsch and Taylor shared revealed evidence of blood, police said.

Following his arrest, investigators say Fritsch admitted to killing Taylor and dismembering her body. He told investigators that they wouldn't find her remains because he'd dispersed them in garbage bins across multiple municipalities, according to a state prosecutor.

According to a Wednesday statement from Oregon City police, investigators began a search of the Coffin Butte Landfill near Corvallis on Friday. Although the search took several days, investigators did eventually discover human remains at the site that are believed to belong to Taylor.

"The Oregon City Police Department would like to publicly thank Republic Services, who owns and operates the landfill, and its employees for their assistance throughout the investigation and search," the agency said. "Investigators have been working tirelessly to uncover everything they can about the facts surrounding Ms. Taylor’s disappearance and death, so that we can provide her family and friends with the answers they deserve as they navigate and grieve her loss."

The remains were taken to the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's office for further examination and positive identification.

Fritsch has been indicted in connection with Taylor's death and is being held without bail at the Clackamas County jail on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse. The investigation is ongoing.

Taylor's friends and family released a statement following Fritsch's arrest last week, saying in part:

"Kara was a very loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone if she knew it would make a day in their life better. She was trusting and had faith in others and believed there was good in everyone. Her time here was shortened, but the ones that had the blessed opportunity to be part of her life will be forever grateful for the time spent with her. As the phenomenal mom Kara was, she unfortunately leaves behind a 22-year-old special needs daughter named Nicole.