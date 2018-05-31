PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing 15-year-old Beaverton girl has been located and returned home, Beaverton police said.

The teen was found in Northeast Portland with 28-year-old Jaime Andres Ordonez Calderon.

Ordonez Calderon, who is from the Los Angeles Area, was arrested and is currently in the Multnomah County Jail, where he faces charges of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree rape, stemming from his contact with the teen this weekend.

Jaime Andrews Ordonez Calderon (photo: Beaverton Police Department)

Beaverton police said the teen is getting the support she needs, and that detectives are still working the case.

The girl had been missing the morning of May 31, police said.

