BEND, Ore. — A baby is safe and back home with his father in Bend after a statewide search for the mother, who allegedly took the infant from his home.

Deputies from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two women, including Amber Skeele, the noncustodial mother of the child, showed up at the home of the child's father, got into a physical altercation with him, took the child and fled the home.

Deputies searched the area for the two women and their vehicle. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office issued a statewide bulletin in an attempt to locate the vehicle. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police found the vehicle, the women and the child in Eugene. Skeele was arrested and the child was returned to his father.

Skeele was booked into the Deschutes County Jail and faces charges of first-degree custodial interference, first-degree burglary, and contempt of court.

The Oregon Department of Human Services had earlier removed the child from Skeele's care because of an arrest for child neglect. That arrest is still under investigation. The child was placed with his father.

