Warning: This story contains graphic details.

ALBANY, Ore. -- Police on Tuesday arrested the estranged husband of missing Albany woman Tiffany Lazon and charged him with her murder.

Tiffany Lazon was reported missing earlier this month after her family said they had not heard from her since Christmas.

Craig Lazon, Tiffany's estranged husband, was previously named a person of interest in the case. Early in the investigation, police said Craig told them that Tiffany planned to move to Washington and he did not know where she was.

According to Albany police, detectives learned Craig Lazon had recently borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned it a few days later. The saw’s owner turned it over to detectives.

The Oregon State Crime Lab inspected the saw and found bodily tissue and blood on it, police said. The blood matched Tiffany Lazon’s DNA.

According to police, several search warrants have been served in the last five days and investigators found more evidence to support that Tiffany Lazon is dead.

Her body has still not been found.

