PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing 15-year-old female student at Jesuit High School has been located and returned home, Beaverton police said.

The student was found in Northeast Portland with 28-year-old Jaime Andres Ordonez Calderon.

Ordonez Calderon, who is from the Los Angeles Area, was arrested and is currently in the Multnomah County Jail, where he faces charges of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree rape, stemming from his contact with the student this weekend.

Jaime Andrews Ordonez Calderon (photo: Beaverton Police Department)

Beaverton police said the student is getting the support she needs, and that detectives are still working the case.

The student went missing the morning of May 31, police said.

Her backpack, with her cellphone and iPad inside, was found at Valley Plaza near Jesuit High School. She had last been seen wearing gray running pants and a white Nike T-shirt while getting onto an eastbound Blue Line MAX train, according to Beaverton police.

© 2018 KGW