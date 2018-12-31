HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A man is in jail after hitting another man with his car multiple times in the parking lot of a 7-11 in Happy Valley, police said.

Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Otty Street at about 2:35 p.m. Sunday. A citizen followed the suspect into the parking lot of a nearby Babies R Us, located at 9650 Southeast 82nd Avenue, where he was located by officers and taken into custody.

The suspect, 65-year-old Leslie Meyer of Milwaukie, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, hit-and-run (injury) and a warrant for hit-and-run (property). Meyer is being held on $265,000 bail.

The victim, 38-year-old Jason Shwartz of Portland, was found in the 7-11 parking lot with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown, police said.

Investigators say Meyer hit Shwartz with his vehicle multiple times and then fled the scene.