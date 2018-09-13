A 24-year-old Milwaukie man was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography on Monday and investigators believe there are more victims.

The suspect may have impersonated law enforcement officials in order to lure children, police say.

The suspect, Nicholas James Stacy, was arrested Monday afternoon by investigators from Homeland Security and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Team on federal charges of possession and transportation of child pornography.

Stacy allegedly had more than 9,000 videos and 20,000 images of child pornography on his smartphone, according to an unsealed criminal complaint from federal court. The complaint also alleges that Stacy uploaded at least 94 files containing child pornography to his Gmail account.

Google and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first identified and informed law enforcement of Stacy's online activities.

Investigators said they believe Stacy impersonated a police officer, security officer, probation officer or other law enforcement officials on numerous occasions in order to lure children, police say.

"If you, your child or someone you know has had contact with Stacy and believe that person may be a victim, please call [police]," said Clackamas County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jensen.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line is 503-723-4949. You can also contact the sheriff's office using the online email tip form. Please reference case No. 18-954547.

© 2018 KGW