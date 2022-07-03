Mill Creek man says he was shot while on a walk with his son

The family heard several shots, which they believe were aimed at them.

MILL CREEK, Wash. — A Mill Creek family is warning people after they say they were shot at while walking on a nature path.

Tristin Gillis was hit with a projectile he said left a .22-caliber-sized hole in his leg that narrowly missed their toddler.

The trail in Mill Creek borders wetlands near 133rd Street Southeast. The Gillis family recently moved to an apartment near the trail.

On Saturday, Tristin Gillis was walking with his son Wesley and their dog when he started to hear a noise he described as a "whooshing" sound.

"Then I heard another shot go whooshing past the side of my head. It sounded like it couldn't have been more than two or three inches away from my ear," Gillis said.

He heard several shots, which he believes were aimed at him and his family.

"I had heard a loud pop, which I come to find out later was the hole we discovered in my son's cart, in his stroller," Gillis said.

That shot nearly hit Wesley. Gillis later discovered the projectile shot through his leg.

"I was noticing that my leg was throbbing," Gillis said. "I noticed I had a, there's not another way to put it, a .22-sized hole in my leg and it was just bleeding blood."

Gillis said he was told in the emergency room he was shot with a bullet. He plans to have the projectile removed Tuesday.

Mill Creek police received reports of someone shooting along the trail. The department believes it's a pellet gun.

Police said it's currently unclear if it's someone practicing with a weapon or something more intentional.

The Gillis family said no matter the reason, what happened is upsetting.

"I just don't understand why someone in their right mind would BB gun, airsoft gun, I don't care. Why are you shooting it at groups of people?" said Wesley's mother, Destiny Miller.