Metro area police ask public for help to identify suspect in string of robberies

Law enforcement agencies in Portland, Vancouver and three metro-area counties think the same suspect is responsible for over 30 robberies in the past two months.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement agencies throughout the Portland metro region are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in a string of robberies committed throughout the area over the past two months.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for more than 30 robberies between April 7 and June 6, according to a press release from the Vancouver Police Department.

Based on surveillance video from several of the robberies, the suspect is described as a white male adult, about 30-35 years old with brown hair and a brown beard, standing about 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches, about 160 pounds, and usually wearing a face covering and baseball cap.

The suspect typically enters businesses, produces a handgun and demands cash before fleeing, police said. Targeted businesses have included coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, take-out restaurants, gas stations, a cosmetics store and at least one adult store.

The Portland Police Bureau, Vancouver Police Department, Gresham Police Department, Lake Oswego Police Department, West Linn Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Washougal Police Department, Gladstone Police Department Clark County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Clackamas County Sheriff's Office are all investigating the robberies.