Police exchange gunfire with suspect during McMinnville standoff, nobody hurt

Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute Saturday. They heard gunshots and the boom of mortar-style fireworks going off as they approached the home.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Law enforcement officials in McMinnville report that there were no injuries after a standoff that began Saturday morning in a neighborhood on the western outskirts of town.

According to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, officers from the McMinnville Police Department responded at about 10:20 a.m. to reports of a domestic dispute at a house in the 100 block of Southwest Mt. Mazama Street in McMinnville.

The initial caller said that a man was threatening someone else in the house, and was possibly "emotionally disturbed," the sheriff's office said in a release.

When officers first arrived on the scene, the sheriff's office said, they did not see anything of concern going on at the house. But as they drew closer, they heard "multiple loud explosions" and the sound of gunshots.

YCSO said that officers set up positions to watch the house and learned from witnesses that someone was throwing large mortar-style fireworks from the home into the street and the backyard.

Police used reverse 911 to notify neighbors to shelter in place, setting up a perimeter around the area.

Officers were able to confirm that there was nobody in the house other than the suspect. Meanwhile, officers reported periodic gunfire and firework explosions from the house.

Officers called in the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) for help with the standoff and negotiations.

Shortly after noon, YCSO said, two McMinnville police officers and two Yamhill deputies reported that the man in the residence was firing a gun toward them. Some of the officers returned fire and the suspect retreated back inside.

When the Washington County tactical team arrived, they began removing officers from the scene and worked to set up phone negotiations with the suspect. Around 1:20 p.m., the man surrendered to the tactical team and was taken into custody.

YCSO said that the suspect was taken to the hospital for an assessment but did not appear to be hurt. He has not yet been identified, and no charges have yet been filed.

The Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team was activated to investigate the shooting due to the exchange of fire between the suspect and police.