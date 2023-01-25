Gresham MAX station attack suspect receives TriMet's second-ever lifetime ban

Koryn Kraemer is currently being held without bail at the Multnomah County jail. He awaits prosecution on a second-degree assault charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore — The suspect in a recent attack at a TriMet MAX station has been hit with the transit agency's second-ever lifetime ban, TriMet announced Wednesday.

25-year-old Koryn Kraemer is currently being held without bail at the Multnomah County jail. He awaits prosecution on a second-degree assault charge, according to court documents.

Kraemer was arrested earlier this month after being involved in an alleged incident that occurred on the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station platform in Gresham. He is accused of brutally attacking and seriously injuring a 78-year-old victim. MAX trains were not in service at the time, but the attack did occur on TriMet property.

Kraemer was booked on a second-degree assault charge. There was no history of criminal charges in Oregon for the name Koryn Kraemer. Kraemer told investigators that he'd consumed alcohol, cannabis and fentanyl pills, according to the DA's office.

Kramer is the second-ever person to receive this permanent ban in the history of the agency. The first person to receive this ban was Jared Walter, a serial sex offender who has a history of cutting, gluing or masturbating into women’s hair on TriMet buses and trains.

Other long-term bans

TriMet has recently also issued other long-term bans to two others.

A woman who allegedly pushed a 3-year-old onto the MAX train tracks last December is now banned from TriMet for the next five years.

32-year-old Brianna Workman is facing multiple charges, including a first-degree assault charge. She is currently being held in jail without bail.

On March 2022, a 22-year-old admitted striking a Transit Security Officer with handlebars detached from a bike, according to TriMet.