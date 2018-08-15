PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeremy Christian, the man charged in the fatal 2017 MAX attack, faces a fourth-degree assault charge for allegedly assaulting a black inmate inside the Multnomah County Jail last month.

Christian is accused of "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caus[ing] physical harm" to fellow inmate Aundre Dupree Mills on July 29, court documents say. Christian pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on July 30. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 7.

Mills is serving a one-year sentence in jail for a probation violation.

On May 26, 2017, Christian spewed hate speech at two black teenage girls on a MAX train in Portland, and then allegedly stabbed three men who stepped in to intervene.

Two of the victims, 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, were killed. The third victim, 21-year-old Micah Fletcher, was wounded but survived.

Police say Christian confessed to the killings. His murder trial is set for June 2019.

Portland MAX attack: What we know

Before the fatal attack, Christian was arrested multiple times over a decade and a half. The day before the stabbings he was accused of throwing a bottle of Gatorade at a black woman on a MAX train.

Christian was also thrown out of an alt-right event in Portland in April 2017 for making racist comments.

