SHERWOOD, Ore. — A licensed masseur at Massage Envy in Sherwood is accused of inappropriately touching a woman during a private massage, police said.

The suspect, 49-year-old Gregory Rice, was cited and released on third-degree sex abuse charges, according to police.

Rice worked at Massage Envy from March 21, 2017 to Nov. 27, 2019. Sherwood police said they're trying to locate additional victims.

If you have information to share with police about this case, please contact Sherwood Police Det. Kelley Bertrand at 503-925-7136 or the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

