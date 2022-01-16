Marion County deputies searching for two juvenile suspects who allegedly shot at a passing car

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for two juvenile suspects who are believed to have shot at a car.



According to, around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, someone called 911 and reported that they were driving to work on Deana Street NE near Monroe Avenue NE in East Salem when two juveniles began yelling at him. When he was driving away, the caller reported that his car was hit by at least one bullet that was believed to have been shot by the kids who has been yelling.



Authorities investigated the area and found that a nearby home had been hit by a bullet as well. None of the suspects were located.



MCSO is asking anyone who might have information about this incident to its non-emergency number at 503-588-5032 or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.