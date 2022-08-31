Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

Portland police said that three people were hit during the shooting, but 20-year-old Cameron Taylor died at a Shell station on NE Broadway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station.

The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who was found dead by a Shell station at 15 Northeast Broadway on Sunday night as 20-year-old Cameron Taylor.

But Taylor was not shot near Northeast Broadway, according to investigators. Instead, he was one of three people hit during a burst of gunfire at one of several illegal street takeovers over the weekend.

The takeover where Taylor was shot happened on Marine Drive, atop an overpass above I-5 near the Portland Expo Center. Police did not make it clear whether the shooting happened in direct connection with the event or just in the area where the event was happening.

Video posted to social media from the Marine Drive event shows gunfire and chaos as someone in a white van seemingly tries to break through a blockade of wall-to-wall vehicles. At one point, someone hits the van with a bat. As the van driver gets more erratic — hitting a vehicle after backing up and then surging ahead again — another person pulls a gun and starts shooting at the van.

At least three people were hit by gunfire during the chaos. According to Portland police, someone took Taylor from the scene in a private vehicle. They stopped at the spot on Northeast Broadway in an attempt to give him more first aid, but he died there.

Taylor's family released a statement to KGW on Wednesday:

"On Sunday, August 28, Cameron and a friend went to check out all the cars at the Expo Venter. Cameron loved cars, he was a great mechanic and was always helping friends and family work on their cars and build them. Cameron was not a street racer, he drove an old pickup truck, he just loved cars.

"When an incident happened he and his friend went to leave the area and Cameron was struck by a stray bullet. His friend got him in his car and attempted to get him to the hospital but it was too late.

"Cameron has a lot of family and friends that love him so much. He was a sweet kid, very kind and loving. He had three younger brothers and an older brother, along with many close friends he considered brothers. He loved spending time with them and was always hanging out at his parents' house fixing up cars. He was a good kid who never was into trouble, he played football with his brothers and friends and his dad coached many of his teams.

"This is a devastating loss for the family and friends of Cameron. We do not have any other information regarding the investigation, you would have to contact Portland Police for information.

"The family appreciates all the love and support they are receiving. If anyone knew this family, they were family to them. If we all ever wanted to spend time with each other, someone would get a text, 'meet me at the Taylors' and you would just show up and enjoy each other.

"The gun violence has to end so no other family has to say goodbye to their child or loved one."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Taylor's family cover funeral costs.

Portland police have stressed that they were unable to adequately respond to the street racing events because of the sheer volume of serious crimes throughout the city. Officers responded to three homicides and seven other shootings over the weekend.

Police also said some of the street racing events across the city impeded officers from reaching areas where people had been shot.

Street takeovers refer to people using a road or space open to the public, such as a parking lot, freeway or alley, for exhibitions of speed or stunt-driving in circles or around corners.

In April, PPB said it was going to crack down on illegal street racing after numerous street takeovers in recent years. Portland police released a statement saying they were "planning and gathering resources to conduct regular enforcement missions."

In August 2021, the Portland City Council voted to create a new ordinance that would ban street racing in the city. Under the terms of the ordinance, illegal street racers could face prison time, get their cars towed and receive fines of up to $500.