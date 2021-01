Samuel Feltis, 31, was found dead on Southeast 90th Place, just north of Powell Boulevard, on Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Sunday and police say his death is now a homicide investigation.

Samuel Feltis, 31, was found dead on Southeast 90th Place, just north of Powell Boulevard, around 7:40 p.m. after officers responded to a call about a suspicious death.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed Feltis died of gunshot wounds and his manner of death was homicide.