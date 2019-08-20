PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was injured in a shooting in East Portland on Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened at around 10:09 p.m. near Southeast 51st Avenue and Gladstone Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Robbery detectives have been assigned to the investigation. No arrests have been made and there's no suspect information.

Police said it's too early in the investigation to know if this incident is linked to any other crimes.

Portland police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

