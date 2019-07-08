LINCOLN CITY, Oregon — A Springfield, Oregon, man was arrested at Lincoln County's Beverly Beach State Park after a confrontation with state park rangers.

On Aug. 2, Oregon State Police said park rangers told James Manser that he could not park his car in the hiker/biker area of the parking lot at the state park. The rangers told police Manser became aggressive, so they left.

The next day, around 8 a.m., rangers told Manser he needed to leave the park and he became confrontational again. Manser was yelling and swearing and pulled three guns out of his car: a handgun, a shotgun and an AR-15 style rifle, according to police.

A ranger called 911. OSP and Lincoln County sheriff's deputies responded to the park. Manser was seen walking down the road while holding the rifle in a tactical position. Authorities ordered the evacuation of the park.

Manser had the 12-gauge shotgun on a bungee cord sling over his shoulder. He also had the handgun in a holster on the front of belt. Police said he was wearing electronic hearing protection earmuffs, commonly used by police, military and recreational shooters. He walked toward police, and was confronted and challenged as he neared them, OSP said.

Manser was initially argumentative, police said, but he did eventually follow the verbal commands during the high-risk arrest.

The weapons were removed and he was taken into custody without further incident. An AR-15 style rifle was recovered from Manser's vehicle.

The rifle found in Manser's car.

OSP

His dog was picked up by the Lincoln County Animal Services

No one was injured during the incident. Manser was booked at the Lincoln County Jail for second-degree trespassing and trespassing with a firearm.