SALEM, Ore. — A 23-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and trying to rape her in a Salem park.

Salem police responded to Minto-Brown Park at around 5 p.m. Thursday on a report of a kidnapping. A 29-year-old woman told officers she was walking in the park, near the pedestrian bridge, when she was knocked down and dragged into a bush by a man armed with a knife.

Officers searched the park and found a man matching the suspect’s description within minutes of arriving, police said. They identified the suspect as 23-year-old David Belluno and took him into custody.

After being interviewed by detectives, Belluno was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of kidnapping, attempted rape, assault, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.

