Man with gun killed following car chase in Vancouver, deputies say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning with deputies in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

In the early morning hours, just before 2:30 a.m., CCSO deputies pulled over a vehicle associated with a man they had probable cause to arrest for an assault with a handgun. The suspect drove off as deputies were attempting to make a traffic stop and pursued after the suspect, CCSO said.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver in the area of NE 122nd Avenue and NE 49th Street, which stopped the fleeing vehicle.

That's when deputies said a man got out of the vehicle armed with a handgun and failed to comply with their instructions.

At this time it's unclear what happened, but deputies said a shooting occurred.

Although the sheriff's office has not yet said who fired the shots. The suspect was killed and deputies said he was in possession of a handgun.

The Southwest Washington Regional Independent Investigation Team is conducting the investigation and future press releases.

Involved deputies were placed on critical incident leave per standard protocol.