PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who stole a ring off the finger of stabbing victim Ricky Best after the MAX attack in May 2017 was ordered to spend an additional 20 days in jail on Monday.

In November 2017, George Tschaggeny, who also stole Best's backpack, was sentenced to 13 months in prison plus five years of court-supervised drug treatment. According to The Oregonian, he was released from prison in April after serving 10 months.

Since his release, he has missed two mandatory drug-screening urine tests and five court-ordered treatment sessions, and has been "disruptive" during the sessions he has attended, The Oregonian reported.

The Multnomah District Attorney's Office asked that Tschaggeny's probation be terminated and that he be sent to jail during a probation violation hearing on Monday. The prosecutor requested a sentence of nearly two years.

Instead, the judge ruled that Tschaggeny's probation remain in place but ordered him to serve an additional 20 days in jail. Tschaggeny was taken into custody after the hearing.

