WELCHES, Ore. – Deputies are searching for a man who they say tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from the Welches area in rural Clackamas County on Friday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the attempted kidnapping occurred in the area of East Fairway Avenue and East Welches Road at around 4:30 p.m.

The man reportedly tried to grab the girl as she was riding her bike. The girl fought him off by kicking and punching him, the sheriff’s office said.

The man ran from the scene to his vehicle, which was parked on East Welches Road. He drove away southbound, deputies said.

The vehicle was described as an older, dark SUV or pickup with a matching canopy. A bunch of stickers were placed all over the vehicle including a white decal that reads “REVENGE,” according to deputies.

The suspect was described as a young Hispanic or Native American man who is about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He had dark hair and a long, braided ponytail. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and a beanie-type stocking cap.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 503-655-8211 or leave an online tip.

