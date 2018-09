SALEM, Ore. — A man wanted for murder in Salem was arrested on Thursday.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Julian Pedroza, of Keizer, at around 4 p.m. Salem police believe Pedroza killed Omisael Jacobo, who was shot in the area of 2118 Lancaster Dr. NE on Sept. 2. Jacobo later died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Pedroza was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

