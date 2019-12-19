PORTLAND, Ore. — A wanted Portland man was arrested near the Eastern Oregon town of Condon for the murder of Jaquona Goggans, the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Charvell Douglas, 47, had a warrant out for his arrest related to the Feb. 7 death of Goggans. She was found dead in the trunk of a car in Southeast Portland.

Portland Police

On Dec. 18, 2019, the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office was sent out to assist a motorist on Highway 19 outside of Fossil. When they arrived, a deputy identified the driver as Douglas and learned there was a felony warrant out for his arrest.

During his contact with the deputy, Douglas began to act suspicious “by moving inside the vehicle as if he was reaching for something”, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional units were sent out to assist and attempted to get Douglas to exit his car, which he refused. Two female passengers were able to get out of the car safely, officials said.

Douglas continued to refuse to leave his car and took off from the scene. Due to the severity of the warrant, the undersheriff authorized a pursuit on Highway 19, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials deployed spike strips to slow Douglas down. At times he was driving between 90 and 100 miles, officials said.

Douglas turned off the highway, onto a dirt road and onto private property.

During this time, Oregon State Police tried a PIT maneuver, which failed. As Douglas continued to drive back toward the highway he collided with a Wheeler County Sheriff’s deputy's vehicle. There was major damage to both vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

Wheeler County Sheriff's Office

Douglas was arrested and taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.