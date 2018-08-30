PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was charged Tuesday morning with three counts of stalking after he approached Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw and videotaped her last month at the city-sponsored Hip Hop Day outside City Hall.

According to court documents, Outlaw was watching a band perform on Sunday, August 26, when she heard a voice behind her say, "You know I gotta ensure police accountability." Outlaw turned around and spotted the suspect, Eli Richey, standing "very close" to her. She said Richey was videotaping her and the incident "made her feel fearful and angry."

Outlaw was granted an indefinite stalking order against the 38-year-old Richey in December 2017 for "reckless, repeated unwanted contact" with the chief that caused her alarm. Richey also was restricted from posting any video of the chief or any of her personal information, and was prohibited from having a firearm.

Police issued a warrant for Richey's arrest on September 7 and he turned himself into the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

During an arraignment Tuesday, Richey pleaded not guilty to three charges of violating a court's stalking protective order. Richey's next court appearance is October 19.

The judge ordered that Richey be released to Multnomah County's Pretrial Services Program, which will determine his suitability for release from jail while he awaits his next court hearing. Bail for Richey is set at $7,500.

