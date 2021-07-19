Man threatens people with machete in Hillsboro, cuts person and rams officer

The officer and person the suspect hurt are both in the hospital. The suspect is also in the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds of an unknown origin.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro man broke car windows, cut someone with a machete and rammed an officer while trying to drive away, Hillsboro Police said Monday afternoon.

Both the officer and the person stabbed are in the hospital. The man is also getting medical treatment after police said when they arrived on scene he was already suffering multiple gunshot wounds was shot several times. He was not shot by police and Hillsboro Police said it is still unclear who shot the man.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area of Northeast 51st Avenue and Cornell Road while they investigate.

The first call was reported to police around 10:09 a.m. Monday and started with a report of a "menacing ex-boyfriend," but the person left before officers arrived on scene, according to Hillsboro Police.

Nearly four hours later, at 1:46 p.m., another call reported the person had returned to the same area on Northeast 51st Avenue and Cornell Road and was breaking car windows with a bat as well as threatening people with a machete.

The man was driving away when police arrived and rammed an officer as he tried to get away. He's now in custody.