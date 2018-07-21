PORTLAND, Ore. — A man charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a van in North Portland told police he strangled her until she stopped breathing, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

At around 3:15 p.m. Friday, a community member in the 5300 block of North Lombard Street told Portland police officers about a possible murder in the area.

Officers arrived and met with Terry Hickman, 58, who requested an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Hickman then said he choked a woman in a van until she stopped breathing. He gave consent to search the van, where police found the body of 29-year-old Dallas Boyd.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died of homicidal violence.

Hickman, listed as a transient, was charged with murder.

Police do not believe the community is in danger.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

