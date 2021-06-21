x
Man taking a walk stabbed in Vancouver; suspect arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man in the back Sunday morning.

The victim was taking a walk near East 18th Street and Norris Road when the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua A. Ryan, came up behind him and stabbed him around 9:20 a.m., according to police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital. Police expect him to survive.

The stabbing was unprovoked and appeared to be “a random act of violence,” Vancouver police said.

Police took Ryan to the Clark County Jail.

