Man taking a walk stabbed in Vancouver; suspect arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man in the back Sunday morning.
The victim was taking a walk near East 18th Street and Norris Road when the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua A. Ryan, came up behind him and stabbed him around 9:20 a.m., according to police.
Medics took the victim to a hospital. Police expect him to survive.
The stabbing was unprovoked and appeared to be “a random act of violence,” Vancouver police said.
Police took Ryan to the Clark County Jail.