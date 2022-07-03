Alleged Seattle carjacker faces several felony charges

Nathaniel McRae faces charges of robbery, kidnapping, and attempting to elude police.

SEATTLE — The man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Seattle police on a chase before crashing faces multiple felony charges.

Nathaniel Jordan McRae was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and attempting to elude police - all felony crimes, according to prosecutors.

On March 1, police say McRae stole a vehicle from a rideshare driver as the driver was assisting a customer.

At the time, police were responding to reports of a stabbing when an officer witnessed the carjacking.

Believing the men they saw get into the car were involved in the stabbing, officers began chasing the car. As they chased the vehicle, officers could see the driver and passenger fighting.

The vehicle crashed into the Starbucks Reserve Roastery near Minor Avenue and Pike Street. At the time of the crash, the roastery was open, according to charging documents.

While interviewing the two, officers learned the passenger was the owner of the car. The vehicle's owner explained he is a rideshare driver and he was picking up a customer when the suspect jumped into the driver's seat and drove off.

The vehicle's owner told police McRae struck him several times with his elbow and put him in a headlock, according to charging documents.

While speaking with police, McRae said he was "frustrated due to being turned down for an apartment he applied for in Bellevue two weeks before the incident," according to charging documents. He described himself as being addicted to opiates, according to charging documents. He also told police his life "would be easier if he had a vehicle so he could look for housing without having to take the bus," according to charging documents.

McRae has 42 prior arrests documented in Washington state, according to court documents.