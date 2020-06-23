Man suspected of sexually abusing children in NW Portland; tips sought

The alleged abuses happened in the past 12 days, Portland police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help as they search for a man suspected of sexually abusing two children in Northwest Portland.

The alleged abuses happened in the past 12 days, according to police. The incidents occurred in the 2400 block of Northwest Marshall Street and the 2000 block of Northwest Raleigh Street.

Police said the suspect has been featured on the Nextdoor app and commenters claim he frequents Wallace Park and Jamison Square; both in Northwest Portland.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911.