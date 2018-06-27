PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries in East Portland on Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported in the 14600 block of East Burnside Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a Portland hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to Portland police.

Police do not believe the public is in danger.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

