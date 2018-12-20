BETHANY, Ore — A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a stranger Wednesday night outside of a Starbucks in Bethany.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a deputy at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Bethany precinct was approached by a man who said an unknown person stabbed him in the back while he was sitting outside the Bethany Starbucks, just a block away from the precinct.

The deputy relayed the description of the suspect to other deputies, who searched the area but did not find the man.

Deputies obtained security footage from surrounding businesses and determined 19-year-old Tristan Mann was responsible for the stabbing, the sheriff’s office said. Mann was arrested at his home in the 15200 block of Northwest Decater Way. A knife believed to be used in the stabbing was also seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mann was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree assault of and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies did not say what they believe Mann's motive was.

The victim was treated by medics with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.