TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police is searching for a suspect who stabbed a man on a walking trail n the Progress Ridge area Friday night.

At 5:25 p.m. a man walking his dog in the area of Horizon Boulevard, south of Barrows Road, became agitated by comments made by two men with skateboards, police said.

Officers said after they exchanged words, the dog walker stabbed one of the skateboarders in the thigh. During the assault, the victim's friend hit the man on the forehead with his skateboard. The man ran away after getting hit by the skateboard.

The injured skateboarder was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described to be a man in his 50s, 6-feet-tall, thick build, darker skin tone, and had black hair. Officers say he has a visible injury on his head and was wearing a teal-colored tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

