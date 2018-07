Salem Police officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the pedestrian bridge in Riverfront Park Wednesday evening.

When officers responded to the area around 10:40 p.m., they found a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed several times.

The man was transported to Salem Health for his life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Salem Crime Tips Hotline at 503-588-8477.

